Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal tests positive for coronavirus
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has become the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19 infection.
Turning to his Instagram handle, the Raazi actor confirmed that he is under home quarantine and urged people to get tested.
“In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”
Further, he wrote, “Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor”, he said.
“I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested Take care and stay safe,” he concluded.
Stressing on getting tested, he advised that those who came in contact with him in the past few days should get tested.
On the work front, Kaushal has been shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya's film with Manushi Chhillar. He has also been in training for The Immortal Ashwatthama as well
