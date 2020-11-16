After Sindh CM, industries minister tests positive for COVID-19
07:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
After Sindh CM, industries minister tests positive for COVID-19
KARACHI – Sindh minister Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo has tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday.

Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Sindh’s who holds the portfolio of industries and commerce minister, was feeling fatigue and mild fever for a few days and was detected COVID-19 positive in diagnostic test.

After confirmation of the virus, he has quarantined himself on the advice of the doctors at his residence.

Earlier on Friday, CM hief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Besides him, Sindh’s Additional Home Secretary Sindh home department Usman Chachar, staff officer, Saeedullah and a number of staff working at the Sindh provincial secretariat have also been tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

