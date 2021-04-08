Pakistan records 5,329 new Covid-19 cases, 98 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD – At least 98 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,329 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 15,124 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 705,517.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,610 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 623,399. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 66,994 and the positivity rate stood at 10.69 percent.

Statistics 8th April 21: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,816 Positive Cases: 5329 Positivity % : 10.69% Deaths : 98 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 8, 2021

At least 267,612 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 240,584 in Punjab 94,880 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 63,499 in Islamabad, 19,999 in Balochistan, 13,873 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,070 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,793 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,520 in Sindh, 2,519 in KP, 591 in Islamabad, 386 in Azad Kashmir, 212 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for ... 12:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021 KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif ...

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,816 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,584,877 since the first case was reported.