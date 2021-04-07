Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for coronavirus
KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari has contracted the novel Covid-19, the 31-year-old reported Wednesday.
Taking it to Twitter, she wrote “I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen,”
I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd - isolating and recovering🙏. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen— Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 7, 2021
Earlier in November, Bakhatawar's brother and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also contracted the novel coronavirus.
