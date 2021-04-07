Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
12:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for coronavirus
Share

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari has contracted the novel Covid-19, the 31-year-old reported Wednesday.

Taking it to Twitter, she wrote “I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen,” 

Earlier in November, Bakhatawar's brother and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also contracted the novel coronavirus.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests positive for ... 10:01 AM | 26 Nov, 2020

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, ...

More From This Category
Future of face masks? Rapper will.i.am unveil ...
02:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
ECP releases total number of registered voters in ...
01:32 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Karachi woman, two kids die in gas explosion
12:43 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Jawad Ahmad contracts Covid-19 for second time ...
12:08 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
‘Loyalty is being tested’- Jahangir Tareen ...
10:58 AM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistan, Russian FM’s vow to strengthen ...
10:01 AM | 7 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Future of face masks? Rapper will.i.am unveil hi-tech smart mask
02:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr