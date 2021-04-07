Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari has contracted the novel Covid-19, the 31-year-old reported Wednesday.

Taking it to Twitter, she wrote “I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen,”

Earlier in November, Bakhatawar's brother and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also contracted the novel coronavirus.