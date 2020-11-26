Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests positive for coronavirus
10:01 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
I have tested positive for #COVIDー19 & am self isolating with mild symptoms. I‘ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA ????— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 26, 2020
More info to follow...
