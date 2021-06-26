Pakistan logs 935 new Covid cases, 36 deaths in past 24 hours
09:06 AM | 26 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 36 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 935 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,188 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 953,842.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,110 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 898,944. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 32,710, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.99 percent.

At least 335,044 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 345,655 in Punjab 137,560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,528 in Islamabad, 26,932 in Balochistan, 20,173 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,950 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,713 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,407 in Sindh, 4,298 in KP, 776 in Islamabad, 578 in Azad Kashmir, 305 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,842 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,371,850 since the first case was reported.

