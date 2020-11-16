PM Imran approves National Job Portal for Pakistan's youth
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of a National Job Portal to provide employment opportunities to the country's youth, the state media reported on Monday.
The approval was given by him during a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad.
آج وزیراعظم عمران خان سے ملاقات میں کورونا ریلیف ٹائیگرز فورس اور نیشنل جاب پورٹل کے قیام کے حوالے سےتبادلہ خیال ہوا— Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) November 16, 2020
وزیراعظم نے نوجوانوں کو روزگار فراہم کرنے کےلیے نیشنل جاب پورٹل کے قیام کی منظوری اور ٹائیگر فورس کو کورونا وائرس سے نمٹنے کےلیے دوبارہ ذمہ داریاں دینےکا فیصلہ کیا pic.twitter.com/dwkt9JW88a
"Youth is a precious asset of the country and it is priority of the PTI government to empower them," the PM was quoted by Radio Pakistan as saying.
Dar briefed the PM about Kamyab Jawan Program. Matters pertaining to Tiger Force also came under discussion.
In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, it was also decided to again give responsibilities to the Tiger Force to check the spread of the virus.
