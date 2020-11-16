PM Imran approves National Job Portal for Pakistan's youth

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of a National Job Portal to provide employment opportunities to the country's youth, the state media reported on Monday.

The approval was given by him during a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad.

آج وزیراعظم عمران خان سے ملاقات میں کورونا ریلیف ٹائیگرز فورس اور نیشنل جاب پورٹل کے قیام کے حوالے سےتبادلہ خیال ہوا

وزیراعظم نے نوجوانوں کو روزگار فراہم کرنے کےلیے نیشنل جاب پورٹل کے قیام کی منظوری اور ٹائیگر فورس کو کورونا وائرس سے نمٹنے کےلیے دوبارہ ذمہ داریاں دینےکا فیصلہ کیا pic.twitter.com/dwkt9JW88a — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) November 16, 2020

"Youth is a precious asset of the country and it is priority of the PTI government to empower them," the PM was quoted by Radio Pakistan as saying.

Dar briefed the PM about Kamyab Jawan Program. Matters pertaining to Tiger Force also came under discussion.

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, it was also decided to again give responsibilities to the Tiger Force to check the spread of the virus.