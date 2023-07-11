Search

PM Shehbaz inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

Web Desk 11:45 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
PM Shehbaz inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar
Source: Radio Pakistan

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Fata University Phase 1, which has been built with an estimated cost of Rs1.5 billion.

The last government of the PML-N from 2013 to 2018 had laid the foundation stone of this university.

The prime minister was received by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and caretaker chief minister upon arrival at Governor's House in Peshawar.

He suggested changing the name of the Fata University after consultations with tribal elders and elected representatives of merged areas. He also distributed laptops to the youth who were selected on merit from across the province.

Later, addressing the ceremony, Sharif said 100,000 laptops are being distributed purely on merit basis across the country.

Speaking about the country's difficult economic situation, he stressed the need for learning from the past. He said this is the right time to shape future of the country with expeditious efforts in agriculture, information technology, minerals, exports and other sectors.

The prime minister said the government has developed a project to use the agricultural power as game changer for the Pakistani economy.

The KP Police presented a guard of honour to the position holders/merit scholars in the presence of the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz distributes laptops among youth in Peshawar

04:53 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

