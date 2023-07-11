PM Shehbaz inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Fata University Phase 1, which has been built with an estimated cost of Rs1.5 billion.
The last government of the PML-N from 2013 to 2018 had laid the foundation stone of this university.
The prime minister was received by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and caretaker chief minister upon arrival at Governor's House in Peshawar.
He suggested changing the name of the Fata University after consultations with tribal elders and elected representatives of merged areas. He also distributed laptops to the youth who were selected on merit from across the province.
Later, addressing the ceremony, Sharif said 100,000 laptops are being distributed purely on merit basis across the country.
Speaking about the country's difficult economic situation, he stressed the need for learning from the past. He said this is the right time to shape future of the country with expeditious efforts in agriculture, information technology, minerals, exports and other sectors.
The prime minister said the government has developed a project to use the agricultural power as game changer for the Pakistani economy.
The KP Police presented a guard of honour to the position holders/merit scholars in the presence of the prime minister.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.
The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal
KARACHI – Gold prices have declined in the domestic market despite seeing an upward trend in the international market.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs4,500 to close at Rs204,500. The price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs3,858 to settle at Rs175,326 per tola, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $7 to settle at $1,925 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2480 and Rs2,126.20, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Jul-2023/gold-price-declines-by-rs200-per-tola-in-pakistan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.