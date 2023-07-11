Search

PM Shehbaz distributes laptops among youth in Peshawar

04:53 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Source: Twitter

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz on Tuesday distributed laptops among students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital Peshawar as youth programme expanded its wings.

The distribution ceremony was held at the KP Governor House where he also inaugurated the phase-I of the FATA University.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and others officials attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, he said 100,000 laptops are being distributed purely on merit basis across the country.

The premier also spoke about the difficult economic situation being faced by the country. Shehbaz Sharif stressed need for learning from the past.

He said it was the right time to shape future of the country with expeditious efforts in the field of agriculture, Information Technology, minerals, export and other sectors.

The premier said government has devised a comprehensive project to utilize agricultural power as game changer sector for country’s economy.

Prime Minister Laptop 2023 Specs

