PM Shehbaz distributes laptops among youth in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz on Tuesday distributed laptops among students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital Peshawar as youth programme expanded its wings.
The distribution ceremony was held at the KP Governor House where he also inaugurated the phase-I of the FATA University.
KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and others officials attended the event.
Addressing the ceremony, he said 100,000 laptops are being distributed purely on merit basis across the country.
شاور۔مشیروزیراعظم انجینئرامیرمقام گورنرہاؤس میں پی ایم یوتھ پروگرام کےتحت نوجوانوں میں لیپ ٹاپ تقسیم کی تقریب سےخطاب کر رہےہیںhttps://t.co/pElrKXBwBf— PMLN (@pmln_org) July 11, 2023
The premier also spoke about the difficult economic situation being faced by the country. Shehbaz Sharif stressed need for learning from the past.
He said it was the right time to shape future of the country with expeditious efforts in the field of agriculture, Information Technology, minerals, export and other sectors.
The premier said government has devised a comprehensive project to utilize agricultural power as game changer sector for country’s economy.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.
The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.