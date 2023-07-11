Russian tourist converts to Islam at Hagia Sophia

ISTANBUL – A Russian tourist embraced Islam during his visit to historic mosque Hagia Sophia in Istanbul city of Tukiye.
A Turkish media outlet shared the video on social media as the tourist can be seen reciting the “kalmia” to convert to Islam.
The Hagia Sophia was initially established as a Christian Cathedral and also remained a mosque in the Ottoman rule. It was reconverted to a mosque in 2020 and it is still a tourist attraction for people from all faiths.
استنبول میں تاریخی آیا صوفیا مسجد کی سیاحت کے لئے آنے والا روسی سیاح کلمہ شہادت کی ادائیگی کے بعد مسلمان ہوگیا ۔ روسی سیاح کا اسلامی نام احمد دنیز رکھا گیا ۔ انہوں نے آیا صوفیا میں صحیح بخاری کے درس کے دوران اسلام قبول کیا ۔ #islam #MuslimUmmah
????Sabah pic.twitter.com/VsKsmXLAmg— ترکیہ اردو (@TurkiyeUrdu_) July 10, 2023
The Russian tourist had come to the worship place as a tourist at a time when the Islamic lesson on Sahih Bukhari, one of the six authentic book of Hadith, was delivered.
The lesson grabbed the attention of him and he decided to embrace Islam as his religion. After entering Islam, he was given the Islamic name of Ahmad Daneez.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.
The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.