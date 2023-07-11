Search

Russian tourist converts to Islam at Hagia Sophia

Web Desk 05:46 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

ISTANBUL – A Russian tourist embraced Islam during his visit to historic mosque Hagia Sophia in Istanbul city of Tukiye.

A Turkish media outlet shared the video on social media as the tourist can be seen reciting the “kalmia” to convert to Islam.

The Hagia Sophia was initially established as a Christian Cathedral and also remained a mosque in the Ottoman rule. It was reconverted to a mosque in 2020 and it is still a tourist attraction for people from all faiths.

The Russian tourist had come to the worship place as a tourist at a time when the Islamic lesson on Sahih Bukhari, one of the six authentic book of Hadith, was delivered.

The lesson grabbed the attention of him and he decided to embrace Islam as his religion. After entering Islam, he was given the Islamic name of Ahmad Daneez.

