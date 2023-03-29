Indian actor Vivian Dsena converts to Islam

Vivian Dsena, a prominent actor in the Indian television industry, recently announced that he has converted to Islam. Speculations had been circulating about his choice of religion for some time, and the actor confirmed the news in a recent interview.

According to Indian media reports, Vivian had been away from the limelight for some time, leading to rumours about his choice of religion. In the interview, he revealed that he had embraced Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019, and has been following the religion ever since.

Vivian explained that his conversion to Islam brought about significant changes in his life. He was born a Christian but now follows the Islamic faith. He finds solace in praying five times a day, a practice that has brought him immense peace and contentment.

The actor also broke his silence on his second marriage, revealing that he tied the knot with Nouran Aly, a former Egyptian journalist, in an intimate ceremony in Egypt about a year ago. He is now the proud father of a four-month-old daughter, whom he has named Layan Vivian Dsena.

On the work front, Dsena was lauded for his performances in popular TV dramas including Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani, Madhubala, Shakti and Sirf Tum among others.