Ali Zafar expresses outrage over mismanagement in free flour distribution

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced that one million people in the federal capital would receive free wheat flour and subsidised petrol in Ramadan. This initiative is aimed at saving the poor from the impact of inflation.
The scheme is aimed at helping 100 million people during the holy month of Ramadan, but the district administration and food department's poor strategy rendered various free flour distribution points inactive. As a result, several flour distribution points could not resume the distribution process.
Now, Pakistani celebrities have taken to their Twitter handles to express their outrage.
Shafaat Ali, an actor and a popular meme creator, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the chaos, commotion and fatalities that occurred during the distribution process.
In his tweet, Shafaat Ali asked why the underprivileged cannot receive a bag of free flour on their doorstep every month, the way they receive their monthly electricity bills. He questioned the need for gathering crowds to distribute basic necessities like flour to the needy.
جب بجلی کا بل غریب کے گھر ایڈریس پر ہر مہینے پہنچ جاتا ہے تو مفت آٹے کا تھیلا کیوں نہیں پہنچ سکتا۔ غریب کو ایک آٹے کا تھیلا دینے کے لئے میلہ لگانے کی ضرورت کیوں پڑتی ہے؟— Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) March 27, 2023
Singer-actor Ali Zafar shared his response to the chaotic flour distribution process.
Point: One of the State's responsibilities is to uphold the dignity of every individual. https://t.co/38U61h7Kbe— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 28, 2023
The citizens called for the attention of higher authorities, such as the caretaker Chief Minister, Commissioner of Multan, and Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab, to closely oversee and monitor the distribution process.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
