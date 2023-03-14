Free wheat flour and subsidised petrol for a million in Islamabad during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced to provide free wheat flour and subsidised petrol to a million people of the federal capital during Ramadan to protect the poor and middle class segment of society from the adverse impacts of inflation.

"Modern technology will be used to ensure transparent distribution of the free flour," the PM said at a meeting in Islamabad.

The government will also provide petrol to rikshaws and motorcycles on subsidized rates, he announced.

He invited Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments to join the scheme to provide relief to the one most in need.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musaddik Malik and senior officers attended the meeting.