Madrassa teacher brutally beats student in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – In another unfortunate incident of corporal punishment, a video of a madrassa teacher brutally beating his student has gone viral, causing an uproar on social media.

The incident occurred in Faisalabad’s Thikriwala area. On Friday, it emerged that the police had filed a first information report (FIR) based on a complaint by the boy’s father, Rashid.

The case was lodged under Sections 328A (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In the FIR, the father mentioned that the teacher, Mohammad Rizwan, a cleric at the Jamia Ghousia Rizvia, started beating his son on July 24 after Zuhr prayers for an unknown reason.

Two other students, Mohammad Raza and Munawwar, who were present, pleaded with the teacher to stop the beating, after which he let the boy go.

According to the FIR, when the father questioned the madrassa teacher about his actions, Rizwan became angry and started abusing him.

Following the altercation, the father went to the police to lodge a case on July 25.