Punjab announces Pakistan's 'largest' Ramadan relief package

LAHORE – Following the federal government' suit, the Punjab caretaker cabinet has announced the country's 'largest' and 'unique' Ramadan relief package.
Under this special package, the provincial cabinet under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved a Rs53 billion program to provide free wheat flour bags to families earning less than Rs60,000. The families with identity cards will receive three bags of 10kg flour for free during the holy month.
More than 15 million families and 100 million individuals will benefit from the package.
نگران وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب محسن نقوی کی زیر صدارت پنجاب کابینہ کا10واں اجلاس#CaretakerCMPunjab #mohsinnaqvi #CaretakerGovernment #10thcabinetmeeting #ramdan2023 #ReliefPackage #muftatta #pitb #dmw pic.twitter.com/WIaKEeFA2B— Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) March 13, 2023
The distribution of free wheat flour will begin on the 25th of Sha'ban and continue until the 25th of Ramadan, the cabinet decided.
This package has full cooperation of the federal government that also announced to provide free wheat flour and subsidised petrol to a million people of the federal capital during Ramadan to protect the poor and middle class segment of society from the adverse impacts of inflation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|338.6
|342
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
