Punjab announces Pakistan's 'largest' Ramadan relief package

Web Desk 12:00 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
LAHORE – Following the federal government' suit, the Punjab caretaker cabinet has announced the country's 'largest' and 'unique' Ramadan relief package.

Under this special package, the provincial cabinet under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved a Rs53 billion program to provide free wheat flour bags to families earning less than Rs60,000. The families with identity cards will receive three bags of 10kg flour for free during the holy month.

More than 15 million families and 100 million individuals will benefit from the package. 

The distribution of free wheat flour will begin on the 25th of Sha'ban and continue until the 25th of Ramadan, the cabinet decided.

This package has full cooperation of the federal government that also announced to provide free wheat flour and subsidised petrol to a million people of the federal capital during Ramadan to protect the poor and middle class segment of society from the adverse impacts of inflation.

Punjab announces Pakistan's 'largest' Ramadan relief package

