PTI workers clash with police at Zaman Park to block Imran Khan’s arrest

The former PM faces a case related to sale of state gifts

Web Desk 01:29 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
PTI workers clash with police at Zaman Park to block Imran Khan's arrest

ISLAMABAD – Another tense day in Pakistani politics as Islamabad police operations chief, leading a number of cops and anti-riots squad, has reached at the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan to arrest him in Toshakhana case.

While the police have almost sealed all areas leading to Zaman Park, where the PTI chairman lives, party workers in big groups carrying batons are there to block their leader's arrest. Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of Imran Khan, is dealing with DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Bokhari.

The federal cops have a backup of hundreds of Punjab Police personnel in the area close to The Mall, the heart of Punjab capital.

More information to follow

