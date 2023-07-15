Search

Pakistan hits out at Afghanistan over terrorists’ safe havens after Balochistan attacks

03:43 PM | 15 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Defense Minister Khawaja Asif came hard on Afghanistan for not abiding by the Doha agreement and inaction against terrorists’ safe havens after deadly militant attacks in Balochistan. 

His statement comes a couple of days after a new militant group stormed a garrison in Zhob area of Balochistan and killed nine Pakistan Army soldiers. 

Taking to Twitter, Khawaja Asif blamed Afghanistan for not fulfilling the “right to be a neighbor and brotherly country,” despite the fact Pakistan has been hosting up to 6 million Afghans refugees for the last 40 years. 

On the contrary, terrorists who killed Pakistanis can find refuge on Afghan soil, he said, adding that such situation cannot continue any longer. He vowed that Pakistan will use all its resources to protect its land and citizens.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">افغانستان ھمسایہ اور برادر ملک ھونے کا حق نہیں ادا کر رہا اور نہ ھی دوہہ معاہدے کی پاسداری کر رہا ھے. 50/60 لاکھ افغانوں کو تمامتر حقوق کیساتھ پاکستان میں 40/50 سال پناہ میسر ھے. اسکے بر عکس پاکستانیوں کا خون بہانے والے دھشت گردوں کو افغان سر زمین پہ پناہ گائیں میسر ھیں. یہ صورت…</p>&mdash; Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) <a href="https://twitter.com/KhawajaMAsif/status/1680094211591348224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said the Pakistan armed forces had “serious concerns” regarding the safe havens and liberty of action available to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in Afghanistan. 

ISPR said it was expected that interim Afghan Government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement.

The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed. Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan.

Operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Quetta Corps.

Nine soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in Zhob as Pakistan Army completes operation

