Finals of Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series to be decided on Saturday

The finals of the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023 being played in memory of Ustad Umar Draz will be contested today (Saturday) at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

On Friday, the quarterfinals and semifinals were witnessed by squash enthusiasts at the same venues. In the quarterfinals, Saddam ul Haq beat Mehmood Mehboob 3/1, 11/6,6/11,11/3,11/5 (23 min), Anas Ali Shah beat Asher Butt 3/0, 11/2,11/3,11/9 (17 min), Khakan Malik beat Moeen uddin 3/0, 11/9,11/9,11/6 (22 min) and Abdullah Nawaz beat M Ali 3/0, 11/6,11/6,11/4 (17 min).

Later in the semifinals, Anas Ali Shah beat Saddam ul Haq 3/2, 8/11,11/9,11/13,11/2,11/9 (58 min) and Abdullah Nawaz beat Khakan Malik 3/2, 11/5,8/11,7/11,11/6,11/9 (39 min).