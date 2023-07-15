Search

COAS Asim Munir, top Iranian general agree to enhance military ties

05:31 PM | 15 Jul, 2023
COAS Asim Munir, top Iranian general agree to enhance military ties
Source: File Photo

TEHRAN – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Iranian Chief of General Staff Mohammad Bagheri have agreed to enhance bilateral military, defense, security and educational cooperation.

The Pakistan Army chief visited the headquarters of the Iranian armed forces in Tehran as he is in the neighbouring country on an official visit.

The Iranian general welcomed Gen Asim Munir at the headquarters. He also shed light on the historic relations between the two countries.

On Friday, General Asim Munir arrived in Iran on a two-day official visit. His visit is being seen as part of the efforts to improve relations between Pakistan and Iran. The visit comes a month after Pakistan, China and Iran held talks on counterterrorism in Beijing and it appears to be a sign of new alignments in the regions. After Beijing’s successful mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran and resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries, General Asim’s Tehran visit is being seen as part of a new emerging alliance.

