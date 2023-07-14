Pakistan's army chief arrives in Iran on two-day official visit

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir arrived in Iran on a two-day official visit on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media affairs wing of the Pakistan Army, General Asim will meet Iran’s civil and political leadership during two days of his official visit and hold talks on bilateral issues relating to defence and security.

General Asim’s Tehran visit is being seen as part of the efforts to improve relations between Pakistan and Iran. The visit comes a month after Pakistan, China and Iran held talks on counterterrorism in Beijing and it appears to be a sign of new alignments in the regions. After Beijing’s successful mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran and resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries, General Asim’s Tehran visit is being seen as part of a new emerging alliance.

In June this year, Iranian Naval Chief Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said his country and Saudi Arabia, as well as three other Gulf states, plan to form a naval alliance that will include India and Pakistan. The alliance is meant to improve the collective maritime security.

According to reports, China might have a central role in this alliance. Some analysts believe that China, Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Russia are some of the natural allies because their interests are the same in the bio-polar world.