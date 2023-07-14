Pakistan's army chief arrives in Iran on two-day official visit

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir arrived in Iran on a two-day official visit on Friday.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media affairs wing of the Pakistan Army, General Asim will meet Iran’s civil and political leadership during two days of his official visit and hold talks on bilateral issues relating to defence and security.
General Asim’s Tehran visit is being seen as part of the efforts to improve relations between Pakistan and Iran. The visit comes a month after Pakistan, China and Iran held talks on counterterrorism in Beijing and it appears to be a sign of new alignments in the regions. After Beijing’s successful mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran and resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries, General Asim’s Tehran visit is being seen as part of a new emerging alliance.
In June this year, Iranian Naval Chief Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said his country and Saudi Arabia, as well as three other Gulf states, plan to form a naval alliance that will include India and Pakistan. The alliance is meant to improve the collective maritime security.
According to reports, China might have a central role in this alliance. Some analysts believe that China, Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Russia are some of the natural allies because their interests are the same in the bio-polar world.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jul-2023/pakistan-receives-dollar-1-2bn-loan-from-imf-dar
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
