Fuad Asadullah Khan made new DG IB

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday approved the appointment of Fuad Asadullah Khan as new Director General (DG) of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

A notification issued by the cabinet division states that Fuad’s appointment has been made on a contract basis for a period of three years.

“Mr Fuad, a BS-21 officer of the IB, presently working as Commandant, IB Academy, has been posted under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” it added.

Last year, he was given the additional charge of the DG IB for one year after his appointment was endorsed by the ruling coalition.