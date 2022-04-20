Federal govt appoints Tahir Rai new DG FIA, transfers Sanaullah Abbasi
Web Desk
04:49 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Federal govt appoints Tahir Rai new DG FIA, transfers Sanaullah Abbasi
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – The PML-N government on Wednesday appointed Muhammad Tahir Rai as the new director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Change of regime is bringing in new faces in the administration as earlier top officials including the deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner were transferred.

Rai has been appointed as the new face of the Federal Investigation Agency. He remained in coveted posts in his career and previously served as Balochistan Inspector General of Police and also led Counter Terrorism Department Punjab for nearly 6 years.

The senior cop was previously removed from his post as head of the CTD following the Sahiwal incident in which four persons, including three members of a family, were allegedly shot dead while three minor children were injured. 

Mr. Tahir was appointed as the new chief a week after FIA Cyber Crime Wing Director Babar Bakht Qureshi was removed from his post.

Tahir Rai made new IGP Balochistan 06:39 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday appointed Muhammad Tahir Rai as Balochistan’s inspector ...

The new setup in the center is likely to make more changes as a Cabinet Committee under the Chairmanship of Law Minister Azam Tarar has been constituted to review Exit Control List (ECL) law and will submit its report to the Cabinet in three days.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz likely to meet President Alvi today
02:23 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
IHC orders recovery of foreign gifts as Imran ...
01:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
British envoy meets PM Shehbaz, expresses desire ...
12:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
PML-N hints at hike in petrol, electricity prices
11:20 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar arrives in Islamabad ...
10:33 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
Pakistani university bans use of smartphones for ...
09:40 AM | 20 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Waseem Badami and Iqrarul Hassan got injured during Ramadan show
03:34 PM | 20 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr