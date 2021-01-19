Tahir Rai made new IGP Balochistan

06:39 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Tahir Rai made new IGP Balochistan
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday appointed Muhammad Tahir Rai as Balochistan’s inspector general after transferring his predecessor Mohsin Hassan Butt.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat of the Establishment Division read that Rai has been transferred and posted as the Provincial Police Officer (PPO) Balochistan with immediate effect and until further orders.

Rai, who was previously serving as the additional IG of the Counter-Terrorism Department in Punjab, is a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan.

