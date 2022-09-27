Pakistan slams India’s unwarranted remarks about relations with US

08:29 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Pakistan slams India’s unwarranted remarks about relations with US
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tuesday lambasted Indian Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar for his unwarranted remarks about relations between Islamabad and Washington.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar issued the response after the Indian minister raised objection over the latest American F-16 security assistance to Islamabad.

“Pakistan has longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, which has been vital in promoting peace, security and stability in the region,” he said.

In recent months Pakistan-U.S. relations have become robust and multidimensional, further deepening people-to-people and bilateral ties. Both countries are constructively engaged to maintain regional peace and security.

“India is strongly urged to respect basic norms of inter-state relations and refrain from commenting on the bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan. India also needs serious introspection of its diplomatic conduct,” he concluded.

‘Important partner’ – US rejects India’s ... 10:54 AM | 14 Sep, 2022

WASHINGTON – India suffered humiliation after the United States did not pay heed to its protest against the ...

