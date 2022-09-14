‘Important partner’ – US rejects India’s protest over decision to upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fleet

10:54 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
‘Important partner’ – US rejects India’s protest over decision to upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fleet
Source: Radio Pakistan
Share

WASHINGTON – India suffered humiliation after the United States did not pay heed to its protest against the proposed foreign military sale worth $450 million to Pakistan to maintain its fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

Last Week, the Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense issued the required certificate for the possible sale of F-16 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan.

The move made the India angry as its Ministry of External Affairs raised strong objections during a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu in New Delhi, Indian media reported.

The Indian objection came despite a clarification from DSCA, which said that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,

When asked about the Indian reservations, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price replied, “well, we did recently notify Congress of a proposed foreign military sale valued at $450 million for maintenance and sustainment services for the Pakistani Air Force’s F-16 programme.”

He stressed Pakistan is an “important partner” of the US, particularly in efforts against terrorism.

“And as part of our longstanding policy, we provide life cycle maintenance and sustainment packages for US-origin platforms,” reports quoted him as saying.

“Pakistan’s F-16 programme, it's an important part of the broader US-Pakistan bilateral relationship, and this proposed sale will sustain Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats by maintaining the F-16 fleet. This is a fleet that allows Pakistan to support counterterrorism operations, and we expect Pakistan will take sustained action against all terrorist groups.”

US approves possible sale of F-16 equipment to ... 11:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The US has given a go-ahead for the sale of F-16 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to ...

More From This Category
Imran Khan appears before JIT to record statement ...
01:40 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
LHC admits for hearing Maryam Nawaz’s passport ...
12:42 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO ...
09:49 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan launches drive to vaccinate ...
09:36 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
Pakistan formally approaches Afghanistan for ...
09:04 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
Three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in gunfire ...
09:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Birthday wishes pour in as Farhan Saeed turns 38
11:36 AM | 14 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr