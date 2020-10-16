Innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption, says Dr Shahbaz Gill
Share
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that the federal government will provide clean drinking water, masks and hand sanitizers to the participants of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Gujranwala today (Friday).
In a tweet, the SAPM said that Imran Khan’s government will ensure all measures at any cost against the coronavirus pandemic, adding that innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption.
آج گوجرانوالہ کے جلسہ میں حکومت جلسہ گاہ میں آنے والے افراد کو پینے کا صاف پانی ، ماسک اور ہینڈ سینیٹائزر مہیا کرے گی۔— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 16, 2020
یہ عمران خان کی حکومت ہے۔ہر حال میں اپنے عوام کی سہولت اور کرونا سے حفاظت کے اقدامات کریں گے۔
خاندانی کرپشن کے بچاؤ کی کوشش میں معصوم عوام استعمال ہو رہی ہے
- Peshawar High Court bars NAB to arrest Captain (r) Safdar12:38 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
-
- Opposition lacks direction, wisdom and agenda, says CM Buzdar12:25 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption, says Dr ...12:04 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates N-Ovative Health Technology Facility in ...11:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Fawad Khan blessed with a baby girl11:16 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond ...11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020