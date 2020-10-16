Innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption, says Dr Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that the federal government will provide clean drinking water, masks and hand sanitizers to the participants of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Gujranwala today (Friday).

In a tweet, the SAPM said that Imran Khan’s government will ensure all measures at any cost against the coronavirus pandemic, adding that innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption.