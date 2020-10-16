Innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption, says Dr Shahbaz Gill

12:04 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption, says Dr Shahbaz Gill
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that the federal government will provide clean drinking water, masks and hand sanitizers to the participants of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Gujranwala today (Friday).

In a tweet, the SAPM said that Imran Khan’s government will ensure all measures at any cost against the coronavirus pandemic, adding that innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption.

More From This Category
Opposition lacks direction, wisdom and agenda, ...
12:25 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Innocent citizens are being used to save family ...
12:04 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Peshawar High Court bars NAB to arrest Captain ...
12:38 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates N-Ovative Health Technology ...
11:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
Pakistan urges int’l community to demand India ...
10:43 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
PDM to show political force in Gujranwala today
10:09 AM | 16 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' teaser coming out on Saturday
12:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr