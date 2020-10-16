'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' teaser coming out on Saturday

12:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' teaser coming out on Saturday
The wait is almost over! 

In a recent Instagram post, Superstar Mahira Khan has revealed that the first teaser for Quaid e Azam Zindabad will be released on Saturday.

Helmed by Nabeel Qureshi and co-written by him and Fiza Ali, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Fahad Mustafa.

This film marks the first time Khan and Mustafa will be starting opposite each other.

The release data of the film is yet to announced. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

