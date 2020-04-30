Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan buried in Mumbai
Web Desk
02:28 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
MUMBAI - Bollywood star Irrfan Khan was buried in Mumbai hours after he died at a hospital, according to Indian media. The actor passed away early on Wednesday morning after losing his battle to cancer.

Irrfan had been battling the disease for the last two years and he had been admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after his health condition deteriorated. Local media reported that the actor was buried at the Versova graveyard in Mumbai, a few hours after he passed away.

His family, close relatives, and friends were present during the burial. "Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss," said a statement issued by his family. 

