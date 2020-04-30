Mahira Khan takes a break from social media
KARACHI - Pakistani sweetheart Mahira Khan on Wednesday (yesterday) said she is taking a break from social media. She took to Twitter to announce her decision, without giving any reason behind her move.
"Taking a break from social media, for a little bit," Mahira tweeted. The actress, however, had a piece of advice for fans. "In times such as these ( and otherwise) just remember -Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul," she wrote.
Taking a break from social media, for a little bit.— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 29, 2020
In times such as these ( and otherwise) just remember -
Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul ♥️
Meanwhile, Maya Ali has returned to social media after taking a break from it in April’s first week to find inner peace.
