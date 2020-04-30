Mahira Khan takes a break from social media

KARACHI - Pakistani sweetheart Mahira Khan on Wednesday (yesterday) said she is taking a break from social media. She took to Twitter to announce her decision, without giving any reason behind her move.

"Taking a break from social media, for a little bit," Mahira tweeted. The actress, however, had a piece of advice for fans. "In times such as these ( and otherwise) just remember -Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Maya Ali has returned to social media after taking a break from it in April’s first week to find inner peace.

