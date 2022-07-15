Amna Ilyas' latest item number breaks the internet

Pakistani actor-supermodel Amna Illyas' charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 34-year-old has dropped her new sizzling dance number 'Aatish' and needless to say, the song has set the internet on fire.

Back with her mesmerizing dance moves and gorgeous looks, Amna wins hearts as she grooved to the beats of her new electrifying song Aatish from the film Chaudhry.

"Noorah Fatehi. Katrina Kaif. It seems I’ve been compared to some amazing women. And all I can say is I’m so proud. I’m proud that our Pakistani public watches their work and commends them. Now it’s time to commend and see a local performance song and how we can give them a run for their money!!

#Aatish out NOW."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

"Choreography @wahab.shah MUA @arshadkhan.makeupartist @aalikhan.mua

Costume and styling @hunnyharoon Singer @sunidhichauhan5

Movie @chaudhrythemovie #chaudhry #amnailyas", captioned the Baaji actress.

Chaudhry is directed by Azeem Sajjad and co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj under the banner of LAAJ Productions. It stars Sana Fakhar, Yasir Hussain, Nawal Saeed, Sohail Sameer, Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Shamoon Abbasi and others.