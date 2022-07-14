Amna Ilyas hits back at troll who commented on colour of her feet

Noor Fatima
10:11 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Amna Ilyas hits back at troll who commented on colour of her feet
Source: Amna Ilyas (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani model Amna Ilyas is not only known for her talent but also for her straightforwardness.

The Baaji actress recently shared a picture with the twins, Aiman and Minal Khan, flaunting a chic look in a silk black shirt paired with black pants and black shoes.

However, a social media user came up with a harsh advice for the model, suggesting her to put some makeup on her feet too. "Do makeup on your foots too," he commented.

The actress couldn’t keep her calm and replied, "No 1: feet* No 2: apnay chatnay hain?"

Ilyas is one of the few Pakistani actresses who do not tolerate critism based on colour and openly slams opinionated people.

The model savagely replied to the naysayer and gave him a shutup call. Firstly, she corrected the grammatical error “foots” to “feet” and then asked, “Aap nay chatnay hain (Do you want to lick them)?”

Ilyas did wonders on the screen in films like Zindagi Bhaag, Saat Din Mohabbat In, and more.

Amna Ilyas stuns fans with latest video 06:50 PM | 8 Jul, 2022

Pakistani actor-supermodel Amna Illyas's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her ...

Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new ... 06:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

Supermodel Amna Ilyas has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it ...

More From This Category
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi arrested, sentenced ...
08:10 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Watch - Shehnaaz Gill goes trekking in jumpsuit ...
09:15 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
08:50 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold video goes viral
08:34 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Bakhtawar Bhutto says media 'exaggerating' ...
09:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Asim Azhar and Merub Ali spotted jamming to ...
07:25 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi arrested, sentenced to Indian jail for ‘human trafficking’
08:10 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr