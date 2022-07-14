Amna Ilyas hits back at troll who commented on colour of her feet

Pakistani model Amna Ilyas is not only known for her talent but also for her straightforwardness.

The Baaji actress recently shared a picture with the twins, Aiman and Minal Khan, flaunting a chic look in a silk black shirt paired with black pants and black shoes.

However, a social media user came up with a harsh advice for the model, suggesting her to put some makeup on her feet too. "Do makeup on your foots too," he commented.

The actress couldn’t keep her calm and replied, "No 1: feet* No 2: apnay chatnay hain?"

Ilyas is one of the few Pakistani actresses who do not tolerate critism based on colour and openly slams opinionated people.

The model savagely replied to the naysayer and gave him a shutup call. Firstly, she corrected the grammatical error “foots” to “feet” and then asked, “Aap nay chatnay hain (Do you want to lick them)?”

Ilyas did wonders on the screen in films like Zindagi Bhaag, Saat Din Mohabbat In, and more.

