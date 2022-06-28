Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new photoshoot

Supermodel Amna Ilyas has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

The Baaji star has never shied away from making bold statements and lately, she has emerged as a content creator too.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Amna flaunted and posted a clicks looking gorgeous while enjoying as she played dress-up in a cute outfit. "A mind full of unsaid things… ♾Shot by @naveed.amjadWearing @aamnaaqeelMUA @hunnyharoon", she captioned.

Posing for the camera, the stunner looks beautiful in her ethereal avatar. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

