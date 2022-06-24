Watch – Amna Ilyas sets internet on fire with killer dance performance
Share
KARACHI – The much-awaited film ‘Chaudhry the Martyr’ by Neha Laaj is all set to hit cinemas across Pakistan today (Friday).
The action thriller is a biopic on the life of slain police officer SP Mohammad Aslam Khan.
However, model and actress Amna Ilyas has also spread her magic with her performance in a special song ‘Aatish’ of the movie.
The Baaji star has dropped a glimpse of her performance on Instagram, and it can surely be dubbed as high-voltage performance.
“And then there’s this. Sorry for raising the temperature more than it should be!!” she captioned the video.
View this post on Instagram
The role of the protagonist's character, Chaudhry, has been played by a fellow police officer Tariq Islam Khan.
Chaudhary Aslam Khan joined the Sindh Police force and gained fame after working as an encounter specialist from 1992-1997. He embraced martyrdom on January 9, 2014 in a terror attack on Lyari Expressway.
Chaudhry The Martyr – Trailer of biopic on ... 03:45 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – The teaser for the upcoming film ‘Chaudhry the Martyr’ has been released at an event in the ...
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Gwadar today11:13 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan reports 309 Covid-19 cases in single day10:51 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Ushna Shah slams trollers targeting Minal Khan over Instagram food ...10:37 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
-
- Two Pakistani athletes win silver medals in Mas-Wrestling World ...09:21 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
-
- Varun Dhawan claims Indian music giant bought 'Nach Punjaban' rights09:23 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- Sajal Aly feels proud to see Pakistani actors in Ms Marvel08:53 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022