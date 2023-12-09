Search

Lifestyle

Kinza Hashmi's beachside glam takes the Internet by storm

08:49 PM | 9 Dec, 2023
Kinza Hashmi's beachside glam takes the Internet by storm
Source: Kinza Hashmi (Instagram)

In the vibrant realm of Pakistani entertainment, Kinza Hashmi has solidified her position as a true powerhouse of talent. Her captivating performances and charismatic presence on screen have endeared her to audiences, making her a household name. Beyond her acting prowess, Kinza is also a globetrotter, recently sharing a glimpse of her exhilarating escapade in the Nara Desert in Dubai.

Recently taking to Intsagarm, Hashmi mesmerized audiences with a breathtaking beachside photoshoot. Dressed in a captivating scarlet gown, she glided onto the scene, adorned by a swing draped in twinkling fairy lights. The spectacle was a feast for the eyes, leaving fans speechless.

Hashmi's choice of a fiery red dress was a bold stroke of genius. Not only did it accentuate her radiant beauty, but it also stood out against the inky expanse of the night sky, creating a mesmerizing contrast. The beach, with its rhythmic waves and rustling palm leaves, served as the perfect canvas for this fashion masterpiece. The moonlight cast a soft, ethereal glow that bathed the scene in an otherworldly ambience.

Adding a touch of whimsy and romance, a swing adorned with twinkling fairy lights became the focal point of the photoshoot. The gentle light danced in the darkness, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that perfectly mirrored Hashmi's elegant presence.

Hashmi, renowned for her acting prowess, effortlessly transitioned into the role of a beachside fashion muse. Her crimson dress flowed gracefully, capturing the essence of the night. Her poised demeanour and the enchanting fairy-lit swing presented a captivating blend of sophistication and playful charm.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem co starring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role. 

Kinza Hashmi has a time of her life in Dubai's Nara Desert

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

12:37 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

Why did Sunny Leone storm out of unfinished shooting? 

05:59 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Kinza Hashmi has a time of her life in Dubai's Nara Desert

08:11 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Pakistani artists take 'Spotify Wrapped' by storm

06:41 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Alizeh Shah's new video takes TikTok by storm

08:49 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Momina Iqbal's pictures from lavish birthday party rock the internet

12:00 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Alizeh Shah’s latest photos set internet on fire

Advertisement

Latest

09:19 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Islamabad court to announce verdict in Sarah Inam murder case next week

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 9 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.4 285.95
Euro EUR 307 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Japanese Yen JPY 3.41 3.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 746.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold remains under pressure in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: