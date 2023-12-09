Kinza Hashmi's beachside glam takes the Internet by storm

In the vibrant realm of Pakistani entertainment, Kinza Hashmi has solidified her position as a true powerhouse of talent. Her captivating performances and charismatic presence on screen have endeared her to audiences, making her a household name. Beyond her acting prowess, Kinza is also a globetrotter, recently sharing a glimpse of her exhilarating escapade in the Nara Desert in Dubai.
Recently taking to Intsagarm, Hashmi mesmerized audiences with a breathtaking beachside photoshoot. Dressed in a captivating scarlet gown, she glided onto the scene, adorned by a swing draped in twinkling fairy lights. The spectacle was a feast for the eyes, leaving fans speechless.
Hashmi's choice of a fiery red dress was a bold stroke of genius. Not only did it accentuate her radiant beauty, but it also stood out against the inky expanse of the night sky, creating a mesmerizing contrast. The beach, with its rhythmic waves and rustling palm leaves, served as the perfect canvas for this fashion masterpiece. The moonlight cast a soft, ethereal glow that bathed the scene in an otherworldly ambience.
Adding a touch of whimsy and romance, a swing adorned with twinkling fairy lights became the focal point of the photoshoot. The gentle light danced in the darkness, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that perfectly mirrored Hashmi's elegant presence.
Hashmi, renowned for her acting prowess, effortlessly transitioned into the role of a beachside fashion muse. Her crimson dress flowed gracefully, capturing the essence of the night. Her poised demeanour and the enchanting fairy-lit swing presented a captivating blend of sophistication and playful charm.
On the work front, Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem co starring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|3.41
|3.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
