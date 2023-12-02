Kinza Hashmi has a time of her life in Dubai's Nara Desert

In the vibrant realm of Pakistani entertainment, Kinza Hashmi has solidified her position as a true powerhouse of talent. Her captivating performances and charismatic presence on screen have endeared her to audiences, making her a household name. Beyond her acting prowess, Kinza is also a globetrotter, recently sharing a glimpse of her exhilarating escapade in the Nara Desert in Dubai.

In a recent mini vlog shared on her social media platforms, Hashmi transported her followers to the mesmerizing landscapes of the Nara Desert. Dressed in a flowing red silk dress, she embraced the desert vibes, wandering through the golden dunes and immersing herself in the unique desert experience.

One highlight of Kinza's desert adventure was her attendance at a fire show performance. The talented performers left her amazed, showcasing their skills in a mesmerizing display of artistry.

On the work front, Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.