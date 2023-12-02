India smash Pakistan’s T20 record with Australia win 

NEW DELHI – India have broken a record set by Pakistan for most victories in the Twenty20 Internationals, after a win over Australia in the fourth match of the ongoing five-match series.

The Team Blue has secured the top spot with 136 wins after it bagged the third success in the T20I series.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team has slipped down to the second spot with 135 wins followed by New Zealand on third position with 102 victories.

India achieved the 3-1 lead against Australia in the series as they defeated the Mathew Wade-led side by 20 runs in Friday's match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

After being put in to bat first, India posted a decent score of 174/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Australia could score only 154/7.