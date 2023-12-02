Shehnaaz Gill's adorable picture with her grandparents leaves fans smitten

Shehnaaz Gill, amidst her bustling schedule, recently took a delightful break to spend quality time with her family.

The actress shared a heartwarming picture on her Instagram profile, capturing a moment from her recent family gathering. In the photo, Shehnaaz Gill radiates joy, posing alongside her grandparents and her brother.

The simplicity of her caption, "Dada dadi," resonates with the genuine happiness reflected in the image.

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours.

On the professional front, Gill's latest appearance was in the film "Thank You For Coming," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 15. The film subsequently hit theatres in October and is now available for streaming on Netflix.