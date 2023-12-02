Search

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill's adorable picture with her grandparents leaves fans smitten

Web Desk
08:07 PM | 2 Dec, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill's adorable picture with her grandparents leaves fans smitten
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill, amidst her bustling schedule, recently took a delightful break to spend quality time with her family.

The actress shared a heartwarming picture on her Instagram profile, capturing a moment from her recent family gathering. In the photo, Shehnaaz Gill radiates joy, posing alongside her grandparents and her brother.

The simplicity of her caption, "Dada dadi," resonates with the genuine happiness reflected in the image. 

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours.

On the professional front, Gill's latest appearance was in the film "Thank You For Coming," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 15. The film subsequently hit theatres in October and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Shehnaaz Gill's "Thank You For Coming" is now streaming on Netflix!

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:59 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Kinza Hashmi has a time of her life in Dubai's Nara Desert

01:51 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Nimra Khan opens up about her tumultuous marriage and difficult ...

11:29 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Mawra Hocane keeps fans guessing about her next move

10:41 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill's "Thank You For Coming" is now streaming on Netflix!

02:10 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Indian woman Anju, who travelled to Pakistan to marry love of her ...

09:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill's heartfelt birthday celebration for mom leaves fans ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:55 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa responds to Imran Khan's letter

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2nd December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 2 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.15  287.95 
Euro EUR 309.9  310.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4  360.05 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45  77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold registers big fall in Pakistan; check today gold rates in Pakatan - 2 December 2023

The price of gold fell by thousands of rupees as precious metal lost shine despite an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 2 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,300.

Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs199,190, 21 karat rate costs Rs190,138 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,975.

Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Saturday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Karachi PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Attock PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Gujranwala PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Jehlum PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Multan PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Bahawalpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Gujrat PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Nawabshah PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Chakwal PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Nowshehra PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Sargodha PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Mirpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: