Shehnaaz Gill's "Thank You For Coming" is now streaming on Netflix!

The romantic comedy 'Thank You For Coming,' starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and others, graced theaters earlier this year on October 6. Making his directorial debut, Karan Boolani, husband of Rhea Kapoor, helmed this film. For those who missed its theatrical run, good news awaits, as the film is now available on OTT, courtesy of Netflix.

On December 1, Netflix officially announced the streaming release of 'Thank You For Coming' on their social media accounts. The caption boldly declares, "Gatekeeping is over, it’s time to let these girlbosses take over our screens"

The movie unfolds the narrative of a middle-aged woman navigating the complexities of love, yet to experience an orgasm. The film delicately captures the intricacies of genuine love stories, portraying Kanika (portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar) as she grapples with societal expectations in a patriarchal society. In her quest for 'Mr. Right,' the plot takes a comedic and unexpected twist, adding a touch of hilarity to the unfolding events.



Fan reactions poured in with overwhelming joy as they shared their excitement in the comments section. "Thank you for streaming!" expressed one user, while another admirer chimed in, "Life is better with popcorn and 'THANK YOU FOR COMING!'"

Prior to its theatrical release, 'Thank You For Coming' garnered attention at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, where it had its Gala World Premiere.