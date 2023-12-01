Wahab Riaz, wife Zaynab celebrate wedding anniversary in Australia

Wahab Riaz, the Pakistani fast-bowling maestro, has left an indelible mark on the cricketing world with his fiery pace and game-changing performances. From his unforgettable World Cup heroics in 2015 to his consistent contributions to domestic leagues, he is a force to be reckoned with.

Beyond the cricket field, Riaz is a family man. His social media posts often provide glimpses into his personal life, portraying him as a loving husband and father. Recently, he celebrated his wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of his wife, Zaynab.

"My better half that completes me and has been with me in highs and lows of my life. Happy anniversary @zaynabwahabviki Thank you for being a support, always"

The comments section was filled with heart emojis from fans.

He holds the position of Chief Selector for Pakistan Cricket and serves as the Caretaker Sports Minister for Punjab. Presently, he is in Australia for the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and Australia.