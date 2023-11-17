  

Search

Sports

Wahab Riaz officially named as Pakistan chief selector

06:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2023
Wahab Riaz officially named as Pakistan chief selector
Source: PCB

LAHORE – Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the chief selector of the national men’s selection committee. His first assignment will be the selection of the national men’s squad for the three-match Test series against Australia from 14 December to 7 January in Australia and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from 12 to 21 January in New Zealand.

Wahab, who made his international debut in 2008, represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is picking up 237 wickets and scoring 1200 runs across the three formats. He was Pakistan’s second-most successful bowler in World Cups, registering 35 wickets across three editions of the marquee event.

Wahab Riaz: “I am honoured to assume the role of chairperson for the national men's selection committee and I extend my gratitude to Chairman PCB Management Committee, Mr Zaka Ashraf, for entrusting me with this responsibility. The decision to involve former players in cricketing matters is commendable and I am willing to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

“Heading a selection committee is a challenging task. We have a significant Australia tour coming up that is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle and a T20I series against New Zealand that will allow us to develop a formidable unit leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June next year.

“I have a good rapport with the Pakistan Men’s Team Director Mohammad Hafeez and we will be working closely for the success of Pakistan cricket. My primary goal would be to give weightage to the top performers in domestic cricket and announce well-rounded squads equipped with the necessary skillsets. I will always be available to the players for feedback and advice."

Mohammad Hafeez replaces Mickey Arthur as PCB begins major overhaul

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:35 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistan end in defeat as Saudi Arabia dominate in World Cup ...

10:14 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

Wahab Riaz named Pakistan chief selector; Hafeez gets director ...

07:46 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Who is the next captain of Pakistan cricket team?

06:32 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup exit

10:13 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi in line to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan ...

01:14 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Morne Morkel steps down as Pakistan’s bowling coach after World Cup ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Wahab Riaz officially named as Pakistan chief selector

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 17 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 17, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check out today’s forex rates

Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.1 290.15
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.4 80.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.31 771.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.76 40.16
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.83 37.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.71 941.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.39 26.69
Omani Riyal OMR 747.43 755.43
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.99 79.69
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.39
Swiss Franc CHF 324.3 326.8
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold rates 17 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 November 2023

On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.

Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: