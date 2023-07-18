Birthday wishes pour in for Hajra Yamin

Hajra Yamin, the radiant star of Lollywood, is celebrating her 29th birthday in an extraordinary fashion, befitting her rising career and undeniable charm.
As an actress who captivates audiences with her impeccable acting prowess and unwavering confidence, Hajra Yamin has become a sought-after face in both the television and modelling industries. Her talent and charisma have propelled her to new heights, and her birthday celebration was a testament to the love and admiration she has garnered from fans and loved ones alike.
In a heartfelt gesture, Yamin took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her birthday festivities with her followers. Posting a heartwarming video, she invited her virtual family into the joyous occasion, providing a glimpse into the love and happiness that surrounded her on this special day. The caption accompanying the video read, "Zindagi" - a word that encapsulates the essence of life and the gratitude she feels for every moment.
The video showcased the Jalan diva surrounded by her friends and family members, their faces beaming with joy as they gathered around a table adorned with a mesmerizing display of birthday cakes. Each cake was a work of art, representing a different flavour, colour, and story.
Many fans and admirers filled the comment section with well wishes.
Many of her co-stars also took to their Instagram stories to wish Yamin.
On the work front, Yamin's notable works include Hum 2 Hamary 100, Tera Ghum Aur Hum, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Baandi, and Ehd-e-Wafa.
