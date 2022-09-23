Mawra Hocane wins hearts with adorable pre-birthday celebration
Mawra Hocane is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment vicinity and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.
The Sabaat actress had a pre-birthday celebration thrown by her close friends. The 30-year-old had a fun cake cutting with her friends and the trio clicked some really beautiful and fun pictures.
Here are some clicks from the beauty's fun pre-birthday celebrations with her friends.
"my #birthday week begins ft. childhood best friends ????????
#7days #OTT #OTTandIknowit#BIG30 InshaAllah ????????????????????????????????
Next ???? #photodump for now #instagramreel it is????", captioned Hocane.
