WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill's "Thank You For Coming" trailer out now!

03:41 PM | 6 Sep, 2023
WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill's
The eagerly anticipated trailer for the upcoming film "Thank You for Coming," starring the versatile Bhumi Pednekar, has been unveiled, much to the delight of fans and cinephiles alike. This cinematic venture boasts a talented ensemble cast, including the likes of Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Karan Kundrra, each contributing to the film's vibrant narrative.

The trailer introduces us to Bhumi Pednekar's character, who is celebrating her 30th birthday, all the while pondering the absence of pleasure in her life despite being in a relationship. With a tagline that boldly states, "Fairytales are lies, love is a lie, orgasm is a lie," the video embarks on Bhumi's humorous quest to seek both the fairytale romance and the elusive pleasure, with her friends providing her with support and much-needed advice. The trailer also tantalizingly hints at a special appearance by the legendary Anil Kapoor.

Directed by Karan Boolani, the husband of Rhea Kapoor, and featuring a screenplay penned by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, "Thank You for Coming" is produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd. In addition to the star-studded main cast, the film also boasts the talents of Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, and Saloni Daini. The movie is set to make its debut at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Rhea Kapoor, reflecting on the film, shared, "Even with its unconventional storyline and bold point of view, this movie is an out-and-out Bollywood entertainer, full of masti and music, making this selection that much sweeter. It is a film I am extremely proud of, and we couldn't have asked for a better kick-start. I've had the privilege to work with the most talented group of girls who have put their heart and soul into making this movie, and we cannot wait for the world to see what we have made."

"Thank You for Coming" promises to be a refreshing and entertaining addition to the Bollywood landscape, offering a unique perspective on romance and pleasure, all while showcasing the remarkable talents of its cast and crew. Save the date for its theatrical release on October 6th, and get ready to embark on a cinematic journey filled with laughter, love, and a dash of bold storytelling.

Bollywood star Shehnaaz Gill says Hania Aamir is the "cutest"

