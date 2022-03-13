Zara Noor Abbas celebrates birthday in style
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates birthday in style
Source: @zaranoorabbas.official (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui is celebrating her birthday today and the beautiful star has been rained with love and best wishes by family and friends.

The Ehd e Wafa actor is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Celebrating her birthday, the Phaans star shared a multi-coloured themed photo dump with her fans featuring balloons, flowers and cake. She was surrounded by her husband Asad, close friends and family.

"Thank Goodness for a person like ME .HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME and THANK YOU to my parents for ME And my HUSBAND for ME. and this GORGEOUS cake for me.", the Khamoshi star captioned her Instagram post.

On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.

The star-studded cast includes talented actors like Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.

Zara Noor Abbas jumps on #Pasoori bandwagon 03:30 PM | 10 Mar, 2022

Coke Studio season 14 has a plethora of spectacular offerings however 'Pasoori' is hands down one of the most popular ...

More From This Category
Shoaib Malik comes out in support of Sana Javed
03:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Atif Aslam requests for prayers as father suffers ...
12:43 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Asim Azhar cancels performance after stampede at ...
12:15 AM | 13 Mar, 2022
Kubra Khan reacts as Mahira Khan shares pictures ...
11:35 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Malala enjoys Turkey vacation with husband Asser ...
09:13 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Alizeh Shah’s new bold video with makeup artist ...
04:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates birthday in style
04:10 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr