Zara Noor Abbas celebrates birthday in style
Lollywood Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui is celebrating her birthday today and the beautiful star has been rained with love and best wishes by family and friends.
The Ehd e Wafa actor is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.
Celebrating her birthday, the Phaans star shared a multi-coloured themed photo dump with her fans featuring balloons, flowers and cake. She was surrounded by her husband Asad, close friends and family.
"Thank Goodness for a person like ME .HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME and THANK YOU to my parents for ME And my HUSBAND for ME. and this GORGEOUS cake for me.", the Khamoshi star captioned her Instagram post.
On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.
The star-studded cast includes talented actors like Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.
