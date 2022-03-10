Zara Noor Abbas jumps on #Pasoori bandwagon

Coke Studio season 14 has a plethora of spectacular offerings however 'Pasoori' is hands down one of the most popular songs to come out of this season.

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the smashing musical treat has been winning hearts. Now, the latest admirer is Zara Noor Abbas who has officially joined the 'Pasoori' bandwagon.

Taking to Instagram, the Phaans left her massive fan following thrilled as she shared a video of herself singing her heart out.

Enthralling the audience with her melodious voice, the Khamoshi star serenades everyone with her own rendition of Pasoori.

On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.

The star-studded cast includes talented actors like Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.