Sana Javed faces backlash after allegations of her rude behaviour surface online

Lollywood diva Sana Javed rose to the pinnacle of fame with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and memorable performances in various drama serials.

However, now the Khaani star's popularity seems to be going downhill with lightning speed after allegations of misbehaviour, and rude demeanour are piling up against her.

Amid the flame wars amongst celebs, many models and makeup artists have stepped forward and shared their terrible working experiences with the Dunk actor.

The entire fiasco stems from model Manal Saleem's public confession where she lashed out at Sana for being rude at a shoot. She took to her Instagram stories and requested all ‘clients’ not to work with the actresses or celebrities anymore.

“With their self-entitled attitudes, they think we are ‘do takay ki model. Hum bhi kam krne atay hain, muft main zaleel honay nahi atay.”

Following Saleem's footsteps, the count of accusations has grown significantly in some days as the industry people shared their terrible experiences.

Mydah Raza and Mushk Kaleem discussed how “this actress is notorious for being unpleasant on set,”. Stylist Anila Murtaza and makeup artist Ikram Gohar also expressed their views on her.

The constant allegations have sparked a debate between the general public who belives that Javed should be banned over her bad behaviour. Many have openly lambasted the actress and called her out.

On the work front, Sana Javed’s spectacular performance in the popular drama serial Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience.

