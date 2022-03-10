Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's latest photoshoot draws backlash
Share
Pakistani celebrity couples Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are at the receiving end of moral policing again and this time around, their love-filled fashion shoot that has been storming the internet.
The NaqabZan star's recent photoshoot for the clothing brand BeOne ShopOne alongside the Rang Mahal's actor has been leaving the temperature soaring high with sizzling chemistry and stunning wardrobe choices.
However, trolls have been spoiling the newlywed's beautiful pictures and videos by directing unsolicited two cents towards their lifestyle choices.
View this post on Instagram
Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors lambasted the couple and directed demeaning remarks towards them whilst slamming their actions.
Earlier, Saboor and Ali's engagement gave fairy tale vibes and left their fan following gushing. On the work front, Saboor has been passed for her performance in the drama serial Amanat.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Saboor Aly celebrates her birthday with friends ... 07:01 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities, they take the celebration ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Horse owner arrested for fleecing Australian YouTuber in Karachi06:36 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan apologises for raiding North Korea embassy in Islamabad06:00 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
-
- Mianwali man arrested for killing his newborn girl05:00 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
-
- TikToker Hareem Shah's new PDA-packed video with husband goes viral04:00 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
-
-
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022