Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's latest photoshoot draws backlash

Pakistani celebrity couples Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are at the receiving end of moral policing again and this time around, their love-filled fashion shoot that has been storming the internet.

The NaqabZan star's recent photoshoot for the clothing brand BeOne ShopOne alongside the Rang Mahal's actor has been leaving the temperature soaring high with sizzling chemistry and stunning wardrobe choices.

However, trolls have been spoiling the newlywed's beautiful pictures and videos by directing unsolicited two cents towards their lifestyle choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors lambasted the couple and directed demeaning remarks towards them whilst slamming their actions.

Earlier, Saboor and Ali's engagement gave fairy tale vibes and left their fan following gushing. On the work front, Saboor has been passed for her performance in the drama serial Amanat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)