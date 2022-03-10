Horse owner arrested for fleecing Australian YouTuber in Karachi
KARACHI – Australian YouTuber Luke Damant has praised Sindh Police for rescuing him after a horse owner tried to scam him at the Karachi’s Sea View.
The young boy had taken Damant for a 10-minute ride and had tried to rip him off by asking for more money when the ride ended. Not only that, but he also tried to hit the vlogger.
When Damant protested, the boy misbehaved with him. As the video of the incident went viral, Karachi police took action and arrested the young boy for maltreating the foreigner.
#Arrest | Karachi Police has arrested the Horseman who misbehaved with an Australian tourist @lukedamant1 at sea view. Arrested accused apologizes from the nation and the Australian Tourist for his behaviour.@DMCSindhPolice @sardarshah1 pic.twitter.com/DYv3DAuKvD— Karachi Police (@PoliceMediaCell) March 9, 2022
Later, the horse owner was released from the jail after he apologised to Damant in a video message.
