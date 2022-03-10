Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir becomes first artist to hold solo exhibition in Madinah
07:48 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir becomes first artist to hold solo exhibition in Madinah
Source: Twitter
Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir has made the nation proud, as she has become the first international artist to hold a solo show in the Saudi city of Madinah.

The talented artist was praised by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “Vision 2030” for promoting arts and culture in the kingdom.

For the unversed, Zakir is well known in Islamabad's diplomatic circles for her portraits of Arab leaders, including the Saudi crown prince and members of the royal families of the UAE and Bahrain.

Her portraits and landscapes hang in 50 embassies in Pakistan, most prominently of Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

In an interview with Arab News, Zakir stated that she had seen a “clear change” in the arts and culture scene in Saudi Arabia. Her solo show which she described as a “journey of faith,” was a sign of the changing times.

“I am feeling very proud to become the first female artist from outside Saudi Arabia to present my work in the holy city of Madinah,” Zakir said. “I don’t have words to explain my happiness.”

Moreover, Zakir has been presented with an award by the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts for “strengthening Pak-Saudi ties” and will be holding a training workshop for young artists.

