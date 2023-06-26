WATCH: Title track of Mehwish Hayat and Wahaj Ali's upcoming film released

Lollywood's upcoming film, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, with its star-studded ensemble of Mehwish Hayat, Wahaj Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Ramsha Khan, and Hira and Mani, is giving more reasons to the audience to be on the edge of their seats.

While the trailer has already been released, the title track of the film is also being shared by the production team.

Termed as "an ode to the stories that unite," the nostalgia inducing music video by Shuja Haider is everything the industry needs at the moment.

"An ode to the stories that unite us: we introduce the MUSIC VIDEO for KAHANIYAAN by Shuja Haider," the caption read.

"Through ups and downs, love and heartbreak, if there's one thing that remains constant, it's that at the end of it all, each of us have some beautiful stories to tell," it read further.

"All those who were never able to tell their stories, this is for you. Stream now on Spotify and YouTube!"

Shot inside a train, the music video gives wholesome vibes with Hayat and Ali's attraction pulling them closer giving netizens another reason to ship them.

The upcoming film is written by renowned Pakistani storytellers Khalil-ur-Rahman Qamar, Vasay Chaudhry, Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi and Nadeem Baig, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan is set to release on Eid ul Adha. The film marks Wahaj Ali's silver screen debut.

Speaking about the project, director Nadeem Baig, said that this “unique” feature film “is nothing like this project in Pakistani cinema. It’s something far beyond your average movie. The public is in for a very novel experience.”